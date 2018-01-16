The attacker has spent the first half of this season on loan with the Robins, where he has scored four goals in 25 appearances to help the club reach the fringes of the League Two play-off places.

The move will bring to an end his three-year stint in south London, having signed from eighth-tier side Barton Rovers in 2015 after impressing in a development league game when he scored a quick-fire hat-trick on trial at Brentford against the Eagles, prompting Alan Pardew to snap him up.

Despite not featuring in a first-team game, the 22-year-old played for the club in the Premier League Asia Trophy in the summer of 2017 before moving to Swindon, which was the fourth loan spell of his career having also spent time at Doncaster Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town in recent seasons.

Everyone at Palace wishes Keshi all the best in the future.