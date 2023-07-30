Daunted by the Premier League? Not a bit of it. Johnson netted 21 times in his only top-flight campaign with Palace as the side narrowly missed out on survival on the final day of the 2004/05 campaign.

Among his top goals would be the header against Liverpool, after Wayne Routledge drilled the ball back into the box for him to flick on, in a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park. Johnson's performances also earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

As the highest scoring Englishman in the division, the national setup took notice. Sven-Goran Eriksson duly gave Johnson his first call-up in February 2005, and the first of eight caps came against the Netherlands.

Despite only arriving at the club three years earlier, AJ’s impact was demonstrated by his inclusion in Palace’s Centenary XI, the only current serving player to be chosen.

All good things must come to an end, and Johnson moved to Everton in 2006 – but what a legacy he left in his time at Selhurst Park.