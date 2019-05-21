The stunning volley came in the Eagles' 3-2 win over the Citizens and has earned him Goal of the Year for 2018, Premier League Goal of the Month and Palace's Goal of the Season as well as Goal of the Month for December, which made him eligible to win the Carling-sponsored award this week.

The accolade's recipient strike is selected by a public vote combined with a panel of footballing experts and saw Townsend's strike beat the likes of Vincent Kompany and Eden Hazard to earn the prestigious title.

Looking back on the goal, Townsend previously said to Palace TV that "everything about the game, the opponent, the strike, it was perfection. I think it was a strike like that needed to beat the champions away from home. I'm thankful it kind of dropped nicely for my left foot, I hit it clean and the rest is history!"

The win against City meant that Palace were the only side to take any Premier League points from Pep Guardiola's men at the Etihad Stadium all season.

Haven't quite got your fill yet? Watch that goal again below!

