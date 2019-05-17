SEE ALSO: The 200 plus ciders, beers & ales that will be on offer to wash down a burger or two

Beer Festival by name, but not always by nature. If the amber nectar isn't your passion - or you want to change up your beverages when going in for your third hot dog of the day, be sure to head over to the Tanqueray Flower Wall and Pimms pop-ups.

The ninth annual Beer Festival will take place at Selhurst Park stadium on Saturday 18th May between noon and 7pm.

The event, supported by Cronx Brewery, will be hosted over all three concourses of the Holmesdale Road stand, and there will be live performances from bands and DJs throughout the afternoon. Fans can enjoy the atmosphere in the concourse, as well as taking a seat in the famous stand to watch a number of matches organised by the Palace for Life Foundation – which will feature former Palace players on the Selhurst Park turf.

Guests will also be able to keep an eye on the FA Cup Final live on the giant screen.

The event is open to over 18s only.

Buy tickets online for £12 now which includes a commemorative pint glass upon arrival – and a saving of £8 on the day price. Tickets can also be bought via the Box Office in person or on 08712 00 00 71.