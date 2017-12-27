Ahead of Thursday evening’s game against Arsenal, kick-off 8pm, the club would like to inform supporters that the Southern Train network is running an amended holiday timetable and also carrying out improvement work which will mean some routes will be amended.

Trains between London Bridge / London Victoria and Horsham / Bognor Regis will not call at Coulsdon South, Merstham, Redhill or Earlswood. Buses will operate between Purley and Horley.

Trains between London Victoria / Redhill and Reigate / Tonbridge will not run. Buses will run between Redhill and Tonbridge / Reigate.

London Victoria to Brighton (via Redhill) services will not call at Redhill but will call additionally at Purley and Horley and a reduced service will run between London Victoria and Brighton.

Thameslink

Trains will not call at Coulsdon South, Merstham or Redhill. Buses are operating between Purley and Horley for passengers requiring intermediate stations.

The Southern website and journey planner will be the best place for supporters travelling to the game to confirm timings.

Please arrive early to the stadium with a capacity crowd expected.