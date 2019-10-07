The evening will be attended by special guests from both BT and Crystal Palace’s star-studded team who briefly sat top of English football in 1979.

The documentary focuses on Palace’s famous end to the 1970s, when a two-time FA Youth Cup winning squad including Kenny Sansom, Vince Hilaire and Jerry Murphy united with the likes of Jim Cannon, Paul Hinshelwood and John Burridge to form one of the most prophesied sides in the club’s history.

But the south London outfit failed to live up to expectations and Palace lingered in the second tier for almost the entirety of the 1980s.

BT’s documentary will be publicly shown for the first time from 8pm tonight amongst the range of bars and eateries of Croydon’s Boxpark, where Palace fans have celebrated End of Season Awards and prepared for the FA Cup final.

Although the documentary will not begin until 8pm, attendees are encouraged to arrive well in advance of this time, with former players and entertainment beginning before.

If you cannot make it to Boxpark, the documentary will be shown on BT Sport 2 on Tuesday 23rd of October at 11:45pm and then twice more on Saturday 26th at 8pm (BT Sport 1) and Saturday 26th at 10pm (BT Sport 2) respectively.

The only way to watch it over two weeks in advance, however, in the heart of south London amongst fellow Palace fans, is to get down to Boxpark.