With fans from all 20 Premier League clubs attending, the festival will take over America’s oldest beer garden and feature live action from nine matches, including two live on NBC and Palace’s trip to the Emirates stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday 27th.

In addition to the live Premier League action, the event will feature a range of special guests in attendance, fan events, contests and more.

For Palace fans wishing to attend, all you have to do is register here for free. Further details can be found via this link.

Additional Palace events

For those of you in the States who’ve already joined one of our 25 American fan clubs, you have the chance to meet up with some more stateside Palace supporters as the Austin Eagles will be heading to Scholtz Garten to take part in the event.

In addition to this, Palace fans in Austin, Texas will be walking in support of the ‘Walk and Talk’ event that will take place from Selhurst Park to the Emirates stadium this Sunday. Marches will take place in London and Texas alike to show support for people suffering with mental health issues, and to try to break the stigma that surrounds it.

To join the walk in Austin, click here now.

For more information on the walk in London, click here. To join, email peprice1969@btinternet.com.

There are a whole host of supporter clubs available for Palace fans across the road. To find your nearest one, click here now.