Speaking to Palace TV post-match, the player who opened the scoring for the Eagles in the first half discussed the performance: "We are happy; I think we put in a good performance. And now we just need to enjoy the moment because it is not easy to come and win at Old Trafford.

Returning to the line-up after not featuring against Sheffield United on Sunday, Ayew was happy to grab his chance: "I’m a striker, so I’m happy to score; we are all together, me and Christian, it’s a good competition [between us].

"To come back and score a goal is a good thing for me, but like I said it was to do with teamwork. Got to congratulate the guys for the three points."

The away section of Old Trafford was creating a sensational atmosphere throughout, and on and off through the 90 minutes, Ayew's name was sung by the travelling south Londoners, something which the Ghanaian international appreciated: "It’s nice to hear [the fans sing my name during the game; I’ll keep working hard and hopefully it’s just the beginning to come from me."