Roy Hodgson himself, in his post-match press conference, said he was "proud" of the 90-minutes his team turned in, especially considering the injuries the hectic festive fixture list has thrown Palace's way.

There were several noticeable performances out there on Saturday, which was highlighted in the fact that four players received over 10% of the eToro Man of the Match vote each. However, it was Jordan Ayew's shift that saw him pip teammates James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Christian Benteke.

