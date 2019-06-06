The 31-year-old forward first signed for Palace in 2015, joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fifty games and eight goals later - including a goal and assist within a month of signing during Palace's 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - the Malian international joined West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2018. But Sako soon returned to south London just four months later in the most recent January window.

That Brighton goal 😍



Check out Bakary’s best moments 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/3m4Plm2yeR — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 6, 2019

In total, Sako featured 54 times and scored eight goals for Palace across four campaigns.

Everyone at the club would like to wish Bakary all the best for the future and thank him for his contribution over recent years.