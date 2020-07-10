Their spell in the Premier League came to a juddering halt in 2015/16 when they ended up with the fourth lowest ever points total of 17, with only three wins, the first of which was on the opening day away at AFC Bournemouth. They then had to wait five months for the next victory, a 1-0 win over Palace in January.

Villa finished as runners-up in the inaugural Premier League season in 1992/93, which is their highest position in their 25 campaigns. The late Dalian Atkinson scored their first Premier League goal and also won the Goal of the Season award for his effort at Selhurst Park against Wimbledon. The Villans have finished sixth six times and are ninth in the all-time Premier League table.

This will be the 16th Premier League meeting between the two clubs. Palace just edge the record with six wins compared to Villa’s four and there have been five draws. In all matches Villa have the upper hand with 18 victories while Palace have won 12 and drawn 14 times.

Gareth Barry made the most appearances for Villa with 365 and also holds the record for all Premier League appearances with 653. Gabby Agbonlahor is their leading marksman with 74 and our own Christian Benteke is their fifth highest scorer with 42 in his spell between 2012-2015.

This season Jack Grealish leads the stats not only with the most goals (seven) but also the most assists (six), the most shots (61), the most passes (1,251 - equal with Tyrone Mings) and even the most yellow cards (eight). When Grealish was brought down in the first few minutes against Chelsea last month it was the 128th time he had been fouled and he became the most fouled player in a Premier League season.