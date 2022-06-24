The club’s stylish new white kit features an eye-catching red and blue central strip, and was modelled by Eberechi Eze, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Luke Plange, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

It is the club's first kit since announcing Macron as their Technical Kit Partner, and also sees the Eagles sporting the club’s new 1861 badge for the first-time.

You can pre-order the new kit by clicking HERE - the strip will be available in store from August.

Check out the best behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot in the gallery!