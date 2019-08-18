Speaking after the full-time whistle to Palace TV, the Belgium international said: "It was a frustrating afternoon out there, not just for me but for the team. We came here with the mindset to get the three points and we did not get that and it’s a frustrating afternoon.

"We didn’t deserve to win to be honest, if you look at our second half."

Benteke pinpointed Palace's failure to secure a result today as an issue in the final third in terms of producing clear cut chances: "I think that is our problem [creating opportunities in front of goal]; we don’t create enough chances. I think it is about the animation, we have to be more available for each other and we have to work on it.

"It is no excuse. We knew they would be extra motivated, as they’d just got back to the Premier League. We knew that is was going to be a tough game, battle. I think the first half was okay but the second was not good enough."