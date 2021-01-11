Brought to Crystal Palace from Southend United in September 1963, he soon established himself on the left-wing as part of the promotion side from Division Three that season.

Almost ever-present in the 1964/65 campaign, Bobby moved to Ipswich Town in November 1965.

When Steve Kember was sold to Chelsea in September 1971, Bobby returned to Selhurst Park from Leicester City in a part-exchange for Alan Birchenall, and his tenacious attitude in midfield ensured Palace’s survival in Division One.

The arrival of several new faces in the autumn of 1972 brought Bobby’s Palace career to a close after 137 appearances and 10 goals.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Bobby's loved ones at this sad time.