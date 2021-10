Brian joined Crystal Palace from Arsenal in 1984 as one of Steve Coppell’s first signings, and his three years in south London saw him make 73 appearances as a defender for the club, before later returning in various coaching capacities.

After a period as youth team coach for the Eagles, he left for Brentford, but once again returned to SE25 as First Team Coach under Coppell in 2000.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Brian’s family and friends at this time of great sadness.