The Eagles were playing Cambridge United in the FA Cup quarter-final, with each side bidding to earn a place in the competition's final four.

But Bright, who finished the 89/90 season as the south Londoners' top scorer, was unable to support his teammates in their push against The U's.

He explained: "I missed the Cambridge game. The Cambridge game was a really strange one because I got sent off against Sheffield Wednesday or someone. I couldn’t believe the timing of it - it was terrible. I’d had a bit of a hamstring injury so the club let me go away. Obviously we were sponsored by Virgin so they got me some flights and I went to Miami.

"I stayed in Fort Lauderdale in Miami and I did some jogging with [boxer] Nigel Benn who was out there training at the time. I remember being down on the beach, looking at the time and thinking: ‘Cor, the game will have kicked-off by now,’ and going back up the stairs to the room. There are no mobiles then so I’m phoning Wrighty’s mum. The phone rings and she picks up and I go: ‘Mumma, it’s Mark, what was the score?’

"She goes: ‘where are you?’

"I said: ‘What was the score?’

"She says: ‘Where are you?’

"‘I’m in America.’

"‘What you doing there?’

"‘What was the score?’

"‘What you doing in America?’

"‘I’m taking a quick break, what was the score, Mumma?!’

"‘We won. Geoff Thomas scored.’

"I honestly dropped the phone, jumped up and down on the bed and virtually did a somersault!"

Of course, as Palace fans know, Bright's suspension had ended by the time the Eagles travelled to face Liverpool in the Cup semi-final. He may not have known he'd be playing in such a prestigious game while out in Miami, but just a month later Bright would be striking past Bruce Grobbelaar and helping send Palace to Wembley.

You can find out his views on that memorable clash below.