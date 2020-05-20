However, our suppliers have lost much of their wholesale business during the COVID-19 crisis, making this a very challenging time for them – so we are asking our fans to support them in their hour of need.

Although you cannot enjoy matchday at Selhurst Park for now, you can bring a flavour of Selhurst into your home. Three of our local suppliers have introduced new home delivery services, selling directly to customers.

Julien Maisonneuve, Crystal Palace Executive Chef, explained why he would love to see Eagles fans supporting these local businesses:

"All our suppliers help the club by providing great produce at a fair price. It is locally sourced, wherever possible, and the quality is excellent. They are local businesses, creating jobs in our community, which means we are putting money back into the local economy.

"And because they source British produce we are also helping our farmers, who are struggling at the moment. It is a virtuous circle and everyone benefits."

We are encouraging fans to support three of our suppliers, who are offering a direct customer service:

Knock Knock by Smith & Brock is offering premium grocery boxes delivered to homes in London.

The team behind the brand is the well-known wholesale fresh produce supplier, Smith & Brock. Brothers Nick and Joe Fowler supply the best hotels and Michelin star restaurants and now they are offering everybody at home access to the best seasonal fruits, vegetables and groceries to which London’s chefs are accustomed to having access.

Knock Knock sources its produce directly from smaller, artisanal producers and growers, who offer the highest quality seasonal products which are grown for flavour, not commercial yield.

Boxes start at £18.50, visit www.knock-knock-groceries.com to find out more and order your first box.

The Cronx Brewery are supporting fans to host their own miniature Beer Festival at home, offering 10% off all mixed cases until 24th May.

Established and run by Palace fans, The Cronx were due to supply the club’s annual Beer Festival and already stock Selhurst Park through the season. The Cronx has worked with Crystal Palace for much of the last decade and regularly serves supporters pre-match outside East Croydon station.

You can make the most of their offer by heading to www.thecronx.com/shop and using the code 'CPFCBEERFESTIVAL'.

Goddard's Pies is offering a choice of home delivery or mail order.

A family-owned business since 1890, Goddard’s Pies is based in Kent and has its own pie and mash shop in Greenwich, south London. It has supplied Selhurst Park since 2013. Its mail order service is available anywhere on the UK mainland (except the Scottish Highlands) offering cooked and chilled handmade pies; cooked and chilled handmade pie, mash and liquor; or other items such as chilli vinegar and instant liquor.

It also has a new home delivery service in Kent, delivering frozen uncooked pies and desserts for freezers and a new selection of sausage rolls, pasties, Korkers sausages, flour and some frozen meals.

Visit Goddard’s CPFC website page for both options by clicking here.

Upstream Seafoods is delivering fish boxes and bespoke packages to homes within 15 miles of Croydon.

Based in Croydon, Upstream Foods has been supplying high-quality fish and seafood to pubs, restaurants and catering venues for the past 30 years. Due to the current pandemic it has adapted to deliver directly to households.

All staff are trained in food handling and recommended precautions are always taken when handling orders. There are two different fish boxes available for all the family to enjoy, or you can choose individual items. The minimum order is £25 and delivery days are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

To place an order, find the product list and order via the website www.upstreamseafoods.com or call 0208 667 1251 between 9am-2pm Monday-Friday.

