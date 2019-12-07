Cahill was delighted to be back playing, and speaking to Palace TV post-match, he revealed he's feeling fully fit: "Feeling alright. Feeling good. Good to get back out there. I had a couple of days training, so fitness-wise I felt alright."

Although Cahill had missed the previous clean sheets over Burnley and Bournemouth, the centre-back was still proud of the collective unit's achievement of seven points and no goals conceded in three games, he said: "That’s seven points in three games and three clean sheets and that’s something to be proud of.

"As a whole collective unit, we are working for each other and we are reaping the rewards. It has been a strange three games, so many different circumstances at the back with different change from having everyone fit and available to having changes left, right and centre. We’ve adapted well which is great."

In terms of the game against Watford, Cahill revealed that Hodgson's side were unhappy with their first-half display: "It was a little scrappy at times, and it was a battle.

"They made it tough and we were slightly disappointed with our performance first-half so it’s important we went out in the second-half and upped the tempo a little bit and I thought we played in their half more second-half."