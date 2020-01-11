Speaking post-match, Cahill explained how Palace overcome Arsenal's first start and grew into the game themselves, he said: "The way we pressed. With our experience out there we managed to get to grips with it and get the press right in the end. And then they found it more difficult to build-up from the back."

Cahill went on to add that, given Arsenal played with 10 men for the best part of 30 minutes, there was a sense of two points dropped amongst the squad: "We are a bit frustrated. Circumstances of playing against 10 men in the second-half meant we tried to push and it's a bit frustrating we didn’t come away with the three points. But at the same time, in the first 20 minutes we found it very difficult to much their movement and quality on the ball."

Cahill paid tribute to the unity of the squad in fighting back today and dealing with the recent injury crisis, closing out his post-match interview with the following: "Ever since I’ve walked through the door, the spirit in this group, we all work for each other, and the kind of characters we’ve got you’re going to get that. Considering how tight the league is that consistency will be key."