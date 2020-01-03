The chairman recalls: "What a decade it has been. On 27th January 2010 travelling to Newcastle as a supporter, we heard that the club was bankrupt and had gone into administration for the second time. In the following six months the club narrowly avoided relegation to League One, had no stadium nor training ground."

"Ten years on we are now the 20th equal (of 49) most successful Premier League team since it was formed in 1992, the club owns the stadium and first team training ground and we are building a brand new Academy. It’s been an incredible journey, a privilege for me and I would like to thank everyone who’s contributed along the way."

Parish became co-owner in the summer of 2010 alongside Stephen Browett, Martin Long and Jeremy Hosking. In the notes, he continued: "I hadn’t even met Stephen Browett on that January day in 2010 and last week we celebrated his 60th birthday and reflected on the past decade, from my pitching the idea of saving the club and him saying yes in 20 seconds, to the present day.

"He said some very kind words at his party and they are very much reciprocated. Stephen is one of the world’s good guys and it’s been wonderful having his friendship and unwavering support."

