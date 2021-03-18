The Chancellor visited NHS staff as they continued to administer vaccinations to eligible local residents. He was then given a tour of the stadium, as vaccination centres like those at Selhurst continue to assist the possibility of fans returning to stadiums as soon as possible.

Selhurst Park has been used by the NHS since the beginning of February, operating as one of London’s biggest vaccination centres. Staff and volunteers have taken over the Glaziers Lounge in the Main Stand, adapting the space to deliver the vaccine safely and efficiently, while maintaining social distancing precautions.

Since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, more than 100,000 Croydon residents have now received their first dose.

Club Chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m pleased that the Chancellor has seen first-hand the fantastic work being done by NHS staff at Selhurst Park to deliver vaccinations to members of our community. We’re extremely proud of the work we have done with the NHS throughout the pandemic.

“With the vaccination rollout continuing apace, I know that Rishi shares our excitement at the prospect of fans returning to stadiums from May and a state of normality resuming for us all.”