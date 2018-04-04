The Eagles' trip to the Bet365 Stadium was previously scheduled for a 3pm start but the match against the Potters will now be screened by Sky Sports.

Tickets for the game are currently sold out, with free coach travel being provided by the club to those supporters who have a match ticket.

Should more seats become available to away fans, supporters can join the waiting list by emailing boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with the subject “Stoke Waiting List”, including their name(s), client reference(s), and a contact telephone number.