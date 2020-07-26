Fans can easily set-up and enjoy private video calls with friends and family, tune-in to an exclusive pre-match show from the stadium to watch the lads warm-up, and even listen to audio commentary of the match if they wish.

All users can customise their own matchdays – turning audio commentary or the pre-match show on or off. You can even join multiple rooms, if you have different groups of Palace friends or family you want to catch up with.

The service is completely free and easy to set-up – and you can have your chats whenever you want from 15:00 BST on Sunday (26th July).

Plus, club legend Darren Ambrose will be dropping into rooms to meet and talk with fans!

To set-up your Virtual Matchday, just click here now and follow the instructions to get your mates on board! Please check your spam/junk email folder, and encourage your friends to too, for the all important log-in details.

When you log-on before the match you are presented with a Virtual Matchday guide - please read this for the best experience. We have pulled out the key parts below. We recommend:

Using Google Chrome on desktop / laptops (this service is not built for mobile phone use)

Holding the space bar to talk to your mates - you are automatically muted

Get started here!

Please be aware that it is not possible to watch the match live on the service due to broadcast rights.

Each room is limited to the user and five guests for this match.