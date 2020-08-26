The smart red and blue design had not previously been seen in matches, and drew praise for its recent appearances in the flesh at the club's Media Day and yesterday's clash.

It perhaps suited James McArthur and Wilfried Zaha best, with the players netting a goal each to secure the victory.

Created by former designer Richard Melik (with a little inspiration from his seven-year-old son), the 20/21 kits were released earlier this month - modelled at Selhurst Park by various first-team players.

