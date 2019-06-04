The 29-year-old has played 36 times so far for the Eagles since signing in August of last year.

Joining him in head coach Aliou Cisse's squad are fellow Premier League players Sadio Mane and Idrissa Gana Gueye, who will compete for the Lions against Tanzania, Algeria and Kenya between 23 June-01 July in the group stages. Other notable names in the team include Mbaye Diagne, Kalidou Koulibaly and Keita Balde.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Kouyate opens up on moving country in 'Heading Home'

Senegal's best finish in the competition - which this year will conclude on 19th July - was as runners-up in 2002.

Stayed tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official club app and our social media channels for updates on Kouyate's progress!