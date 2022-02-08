Senegal secured a historic first AFCON title when they defeated Egypt on penalties on Sunday night, with the Palace man starting in the final.

The team arrived home to huge crowds in Dakar, who waved flags and blew vuvuzelas as the trophy was paraded through the city.

"This is something people will always remember - the first generation to win AFCON," Patrick Vieira said on Monday. "It is a really proud moment for Cheikhou and the rest of the players, and they achieved something bigger than what they think it is."

The manager wasn't wrong in his description of the celebrations, either: “I’ve got family, and still have friends out there and have been receiving videos. It’s celebration time.

“People are in their cars, celebrating in the street. People are getting together and these moments bring people closer together. It’s doesn’t matter about the differences, the religion and this is why football is important. It’s is a proud moment for Senegal.

Check out the packed celebrations from Kouyaté's triumphant return in the gallery!