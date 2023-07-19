Coleman was already a Wales Under-21 international when he signed for Palace from Swansea in 1991, having won the Welsh Cup twice with is hometown team.

Nicknamed ‘Cookie’ for his reputed eating habits, Coleman arrived as a 21-year-old of strong potential but initially struggled to break into Coppell’s preferred defensive line-up.

Instead, Coleman was deployed as a stand-in striker for most of his first two seasons in Palace colours, leading to an impressive 16 goals in 154 games in red and blue.

Despite a run to the semi-finals of the League Cup during his second season, relegation from the newly-formed Premier League followed – agonisingly by two goals’ difference, having accumulated 49 points in 42 games – in 92/93.