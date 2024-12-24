Some debates can be relatively straightforward to settle, whilst others require sharper minds. Then this one came up in the Palace offices: 'Yorkshire Pudding: should they be on a Christmas dinner?' We had little choice but to send for the very best.
Answers, unsurprisingly, varied between respondents Joel Ward, Marc Guéhi, Lily Woodham, Ebere Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta – and, for an outside view, Hollywood star and Palace supporter Bill Nighy – but nobody could come up with the definitive answer.
We throw it over to you, then, Palace fans: should Yorkshire Puddings be on a Christmas dinner? Vote now, below!
Then, scroll down to give us some of your views on a handful of other contentious Christmas-related ‘debatables’ whilst you’re at it...
The results of every vote will become available on this page from 19:00 GMT on Wednesday, 25th December – hopefully, long after the arguments have died down!
Merry Christmas, Palace fans!