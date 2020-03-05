This conviction reinforces the zero-tolerance approach we have with regards racism, or any form of discrimination towards players, staff or supporters.

Any individual attending Selhurst Park who believes they can get away with such behaviour should be on notice that any and all examples of racist chanting, abuse or gestures of any kind will be passed onto the police.

Such behaviour can be reported anonymously by texting details to 07507 477 669 during fixtures at Selhurst Park (further information can be found here ).