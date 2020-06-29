In the interests of everyone’s safety and to help continue battling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club asks that you Support your club. Stay Safe. Follow at home.

While being unable to watch the team in person is a demand for all supporters, football has been moved behind closed doors for a reason, and the irresponsible actions of congregating and travelling unnecessarily will only extend the current situation and delay the return of supporters to their rightful place on the terraces.

Tonight’s game with Burnley (20:00 kick-off) is being shown live via Amazon for free, the club will be covering it across its channels right the way through to post-match and you can even launch a free virtual matchday experience to watch in a group call friends.

To find out more about how to follow this evening’s and all upcoming clashes remotely, click here now.

Again, in the interests of the club, its staff, players, fanbase and wider community, please: Support your club. Stay Safe. Follow at home.

