Following the news that Clyne has put pen-to-paper on a new one-year contract with the club, we're republish his recent programme interview – in which he picked out four names he's loved playing alongside.

Indeed, Clyne has played with over 125 teammates over the course of his Palace career, so he had plenty to choose four others from...

... and it's fair to say that the defender will be doing plenty of work at the back, having gone for all-out attack elsewhere!

Wilfried Zaha

Clyne and Zaha played 115 times together at Palace, often linking up on the right-hand side during a combined 8,584 minutes on the same pitch.