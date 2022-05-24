We're looking for your feedback on a range of aspects of your matchday experience, including the food and drinks offering, Club Shop and matchday programme, as well as about your Season Ticket or Membership and Palace TV+ if applicable.

By completing our survey you'll be able to help shape decisions, and ensure the club is aware of your views.

You must make sure you are logged-in to your Palace Account before completing this survey. Click the 'login/signup' button above or here to do so.

We hugely appreciate your time and feedback.