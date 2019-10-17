Tomkins’ contract extension will see him remain with the club until the end of the 2021/22 season, whilst Benteke’s time at Palace has been lengthened until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m pleased that agreements have been reached with these two important senior players. Both James and Christian bring vast Premier League experience, commitment and professionalism to the squad. These new deals show that we recognise their levels of performance in recent seasons, that we believe in both players, and that they are hugely motivated by the direction the club is heading.”

Tomkins has played 87 times for Palace since joining in the summer of 2016, and is nearing a comeback since suffering a groin injury in April. The central defender said: “I’m now in my fourth season and I’ve really enjoyed my time at Palace. I’m excited about the future here and didn’t hesitate to commit myself to the club for an additional two years. It’s been great to be part of this team and to have the support of the chairman, manager and staff. A special thanks to our fans who made me feel welcome from the start and are so important to us.”

Benteke has made 98 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 21 goals since joining from Liverpool during the same window as Tomkins. The Belgian international forward said: “I am very happy to have reached an agreement to extend my contract with Palace for another year. The team have started the season really well and there is a lot to be positive about. I am more committed than ever to repaying the faith that the chairman, manager and our amazing fans have shown in me.”