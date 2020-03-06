While the risk to the public has risen from low to moderate this week, at present there is no immediate rationale to close or cancel sporting events as they are not seen by the medical authorities as a major contributory factor in the spread of the virus but we can all take precautions to prevent the spread.

We have put a series of specific measures in place throughout the Club to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health of our players, staff and supporters.

We have brought in additional cleaning staff and carried out a deep clean at Selhurst Park. There are hand sanitisers units in all washrooms at the stadium, including the media centre, with associated signage. All staff at Selhurst Park have been provided with sanitisers at their work stations and we have provided a written policy to all matchday staff, containing essential safety information.

We urge all supporters to maintain good hygiene to avoid possible infection or spreading of the virus which includes:

- washing your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

- always washing your hands when you get home or into work

- using hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

- covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

- putting used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards

- trying to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

- Not touching your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean

If you have recently travelled to the UK from countries with a higher risk of coronavirus you should seek medical advice. If you have been to one of these places in the last 14 days, find out what to do using the NHS 111 online coronavirus service

If you are experiencing symptoms (which include a cough, a high temperature or shortness of breath) or have been to any high-risk areas, the Government advice is to call NHS 111, stay indoors and avoid contact with other people immediately. Anyone with flu symptoms should avoid the risk of spreading their infection by staying at home and recovering. You can also visit the NHS website for the latest updates.

In accordance with Premier League guidelines, players will not be shaking hands before the match. For the players’ safety, we are also restricting access to the tunnel area for invited guests and putting restrictions in place in the ‘mixed zone’ where players can be interviewed by journalists.

We hope that under these circumstances that supporters understand that, in accordance with medical advice to limit close contact, players have also been advised not to sign autographs nor shake hands with supporters as they normally would on their way into the stadium.

Any media who have visited affected countries will not be able to attend press conferences at the training ground or cover Selhurst Park, in line with Government guidance.