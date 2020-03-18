Following my message two days ago, I wanted to provide further clarity on two areas relating to our staff.

Firstly, in order to ensure the impact of this health crisis is minimised, we will not be placing any of our colleagues on statutory sick pay for health issues relating to COVID-19 during this crisis.

We are also aware of the impact on matchday casual staff where games are cancelled or played behind closed doors. Whilst we are not anticipating this to be the case, we will ensure that matchday staff who would have been employed by the club for these fixtures are not disadvantaged financially.

Once again I wish everybody the very best as we all adapt to the situation.

Steve Parish.