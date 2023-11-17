Originally designed as a fixture in the Croydon Stands Tall public art trail, which transformed Croydon town centre into an enchanting open-air art gallery, Palace’s submission has been signed by a selection of first-team players and coaching staff prior to auction.

Bids can be placed online, from the comfort of your own home, at 19:15 GMT on Wednesday 22nd November by clicking here.

Supporters are alternatively encouraged to join the live celebration auction at Fairfield Halls from 18:30 onwards.

This will raise vital funds for Crisis’ Croydon Skylight centre, which offers vital help to those who need it with housing, jobs, health, and wellbeing support, in a bid to help people leave homelessness behind for good.