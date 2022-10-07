During the week, Patrick Vieira, Chris Richards and Leigh Nicol involved themselves with club events to educate young south Londoners on racial equality, and across the matchday we’ll be reinforcing the message that there’s No Room for Racism with a dedicated programme cover and in-stadium messaging.

Players from all 20 top-flight clubs will also take the knee ahead of kick-off.

"Football is a really good reflection of our society," manager Vieira said. "I think we should use football to talk about our differences, and those differences shouldn’t stop us from living well together.

"An example is just looking at our dressing room, people come from all around the world, and we accept our differences and work and fight to win football matches together."

Crystal Palace are committed to promoting equality and diversity across the whole club. We want to ensure that the environment on a matchday is welcoming to all, and that supporters feel safe. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual or group of individuals at Selhurst Park.

You can report discrimination on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service: the number is 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669).

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: FOUL LANGUAGE, RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.