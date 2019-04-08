Crystal Palace FC have been backing Kick It Out’s Week of Action to demonstrate the club’s ongoing commitment to challenge discrimination and exclusion, as well as education for professional players, clubs, fans, grassroots organisations and beyond across the game.

Ahead of our home match against Huddersfield Town members of the first-team squad showed their support by wearing the Kick It Out t-shirts and then manager, Roy Hodgson, welcomed Osei Sankofa, Education Officer at Kick It Out for a presentation to the club’s Copers Cope training ground.

Hodgson was joined by members of his squad for the presentation to commemorate 25 years of the organisation.

The club followed this up on the matchday on 31st March against Huddersfield Town with messaging for fans around the aims of the organization on the stadium screen and the LED stadium boards.

Having started as ‘Let’s Kick Racism Out of Football’ in 1993, Kick It Out has evolved into an organisation which – working alongside its partners The FA, the Premier League, the English Football League, The Professional Footballers’ Association, the League Managers Association and the Football Supporters’ Federation, among others – fights ALL forms of discrimination in the game we love.

Everyone in football together needs to continue to campaign for equality and challenge discrimination, while playing a part in shaping a fair and inclusive future for everyone who loves the game.

You can report discrimination to Kick It Out via their app, via email on report@kickitout.org, via their online reporting form on their website, or via freephone on 0800 169 9414.

Alternatively, you can report anti-social behaviour by texting Palace's designated number: +44 7507 477 669.

Keep up to date with the organisation’s work at the following:

Twitter: @kickitout Facebook: @kickitoutofficial Instagram: @kickitout Website: www.kickitout.org