The club are partaking in various ways to support the campaign this evening, including selling an exclusive branded programme and promoting Rainbow Laces signage across the stadium.

Club Chairman Steve Parish said: "Tonight, we are proud to shine a light on the Rainbow Laces campaign – which promotes inclusivity in football, and embracing the LGBT community. This is everyone's game – and everyone is welcome here at Palace."

Manager Roy Hodgson added: "The football community has an incredible platform to try to influence people in the right way. Crystal Palace is an inclusive club, and it’s important we raise awareness of this campaign - hopefully it will inspire people to support the initiative and accept and support those from the LGBT community."

Players Martin Kelly, James McArthur and Connor Wickham met representatives of the fan group Proud and Palace, and Wickham commented: "It’s important as players we get behind the campaign so more people are aware of it and feel supported by their club."

