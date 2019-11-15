Katherine Chapman, Director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: "It's fantastic that Crystal Palace has joined Everton, Chelsea, West Ham and Liverpool and become an accredited Living Wage employer. This commitment means that one quarter of Premier League clubs are now accredited and pay all staff - from cleaners to stewards - a wage that truly covers the cost of living. I congratulate Crystal Palace and hope more Premier League clubs to follow their lead this season."

Steve Parish, Crystal Palace chairman, said: “We recognise the contribution of all our full-time and matchday staff members, and fully support the campaign to pay all employees a wage that reflects the true cost of living in London.”

Crystal Palace FC committed to pay the real Living Wage to all staff (part-time and full-time) at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, regardless of whether they are direct employees or third-party contracted staff. An increase in the London Living Wage was announced during Living Wage Week, which means everyone working at the club will now receive a minimum hourly wage of £10.75.

The real Living Wage, which is set independently and updated annually, is paid by employers voluntarily. It is significantly higher than the statutory minimum for over 25s of £8.21 per hour introduced in April 2019.