United had visited Selhurst in 1972 only a few points ahead in the table, but still as favourites – and one of the country's biggest clubs. By contrast Palace had just scraped top-flight survival the season before and would go on to be relegated, so when Alex Stepney, Denis Law and Brian Kidd arrived in SE25, no one fancied the home side.

With Rogers leading the line however the south Londoners stunned their guests to record their joint-highest top-flight victory. The inside-left netted twice, describing his performance as "probably my best ever game."

Speaking on the game's 50th anniversary for the Palace podcast, Rogers also revealed he watches the game back to this day, saying: "If I'm feeling a bit down or on my own, there are nine minutes on YouTube if I can find it, and I'll watch that. Nine minutes of it. It makes me feel good, that."

With sweeping hair, a handlebar moustache and a thick west country accent Rogers was a recognisable figure across football. He joined Queens Park Rangers in exchange for Terry Venables and Ian Evans, and returned to former club Swindon in 1976.

Of his start to life with the Robins, he recalled: "We used to go down to Weymouth in Dorset to do our training under one big tent. We were there for a fortnight. Could you imagine 40-odd men in a tent?!

"I found them very similar clubs, very friendly, you got to know a lot of people. But obviously Palace was a lot bigger. The crowds were 40,000 people."

Overall Rogers played almost 500 games for Swindon, who renamed the South Stand after him in 2008.

At Palace, he will always be remembered for a historic brace in 1972.