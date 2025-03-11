Since Gameweek 19 against Southampton, the Eagles have been in incredible form in the Premier League with seven wins and a draw.

Though the side may not have a fixture in BGW29 (Blank Gameweek 29), there's still a lot of in-form Palace assets to choose from for the upcoming set of games from GW30 onwards. GW33 is also a Double Gameweek for Palace - where both the away fixtures against Manchester City and Newcastle will count as a single set of points.

Jean Philippe-Mateta (£7.5m) was arguably the pick of the bunch since GW19, with the towering striker racking up a mammoth 64 points. The Frenchman had found the back of the net eight times and racked up 14 bonus points in the process.

He did sustain a bad head injury in the victory against Millwall in the FA Cup, which meant he missed Gameweek 28’s win against Ipswich, though he is now on the mend and with the squad in Marbella as manager Oliver Glasner explained before facing the Tractor Boys.

He may potentially return to the squad to face HamKam in Marbella, and this is a game you can watch LIVE on Palace TV+ - click HERE for more info.