Top scorer - Odsonne Edouard

Palace’s top point scorer so far in FPL is of course the club’s top league goalscorer Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman has amassed 24 points so far thanks in part to the three goals he has scored so far.

He has also acquired four bonus points across the four games so far, on top of eight points for playing at least 60 minutes in each game so far.

The Palace No. 22 is one of the top five forward options in FPL, only behind the likes of the prolific Erling Haaland and Julian Álvarez. He is incidentally the cheapest priced forward in the top five, coming in at just £5.5m - offering an incredible differential option for FPL managers.