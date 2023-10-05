So to help you out, here’s an overview of the best-performing players in the game mode so far, as well as a few recommendations as to who to select for the next five Gameweeks...

Top of the charts

Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen (£4.8m) is currently the top-scoring defender in FPL with a whopping 45 points to his name. That's two more than the more pricier Kieran Trippier, who claims second place, and nine more than Arsenal’s Ben White.

Goals against Manchester United and Brentford, along with three clean sheets, have seen Andersen rack up all those points. The Dane even has more points than Liverpool talisman Mo Salah going into Gameweek 8, and is currently selected by 11.5% of all teams.

He has amassed nine bonus points so far and is currently averaging 6.4 points per game - the highest of any defender in the game. He looks to be the go-to option for over 200,000 Fantasy managers that have transferred him in ahead of Gameweek 8, but there are other Palace alternatives…