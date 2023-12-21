Defensive differentials

Palace have a multitude of defensive options, some amongst the highest points scorers in the game and others who could deliver some returns higher up the pitch.

Between the sticks, Dean Henderson (£4.4m) could prove to be a fine choice for any FPL managers in need of a new goalkeeper. He made his Premier League debut for Palace last weekend in the 2-2 draw at Manchester City and managed to get two points from saves alone.

At just 0.3% ownership, Henderson could prove to be a unique source of points for FPL managers as they look to climb up their tables. The lower a player’s ownership - the more impact their points have on improving your rank.

Chris Richards (£3.9m), who has been selected by just 0.6% of all FPL managers, is a cut-price defender that could also be an interesting differential option. He completed the full 90 minutes in all four of the previous games, winning the Grilla Man of the Match award for his performance against West Ham United.

Richards is being utilised as a defensive midfielder, so he may be in good stead to gain even more points in a role slightly further up the pitch along with clean sheet points.

A safer bet for FPL managers would be centre-back Joachim Andersen (£5.0m). He has played every minute of the campaign so far and has managed to rack up 64 points to his name - the seventh highest points total for a defender.