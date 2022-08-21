Since taking part in the inaugural competition 62 years ago, Palace have faced a range of opposition from up and down the country in pursuit of a place at Wembley – with some memorable moments along the way.
In 199 previous fixtures, the Eagles have come out on top on 90 occasions, scoring more than 300 goals. Their first victory was four years in the making, coming in September 1964 against Tranmere Rovers.
There have been some more than familiar foes in that time, too. Southampton have come out of the hat six times, while there have been five ties against Bristol City and – yes, plenty of meetings in the League Cup too – Manchester United.