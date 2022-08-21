Fans will hold particularly dear the memory of Darren Ambrose’s thunderous strike at Old Trafford, as his 35-yard effort helped send Palace into the semi-finals for the first time in a decade.

It was the third time the club had reached the last four, making extended runs in the competition in 1993 – a period of cup success after winning the Zenith Data Systems Cup and reaching the FA Cup final – and in 2001.

Ambrose’s goal may be one of the most memorable, but the award for Palace’s most prolific League Cup goalscorer is split between four usual suspects. Mark Bright, Dougie Freedman, Clinton Morrison and Ian Wright share the title with nine goals apiece, narrowly ahead of Dwight Gayle (eight) and Andrew Johnson (seven).

Gayle does have the distinction of being the only man in red and blue to score a League Cup hat-trick on two separate occasions – both Bright and Wright have one to their names.

But it’s not just individual performances that remain in the memory. There have been some astonishing team results over the years, too.

As far back as 1979 Palace produced a scintillating display to put Stockport County to the sword, running out 7-0 victors; in 2002 they replicated the result against Cheltenham Town.