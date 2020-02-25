Palace surpassed their collection from 2015/16 as they moved on to 33 points from 30, with Alan Pardew's Eagles having earned 32 at the same stage in 15/16.

Last season, Palace picked up their highest ever Premier League total from a 38-game season, and Roy Hodgson's charges held 30 points after 27 games in the previous campaign.

Below, you can see how the club was faring after 27 games in all 11 of its Premier League seasons so far.

✅ Our best ever @premierleague

return at this stage of the season.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/eJ6sEsx5u3 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 25, 2020

Palace's highest ever league finish since '92 was 10th in 2014/15, and the Eagles scooped 30 points at this stage back then.

Re-live the south Londoners' triumph over the Magpies with our unseen footage below!