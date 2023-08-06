Moritz came through the academy at legendary Brazilian club Internacional, before heading to England via a spell in Turkey. He joined Bolton Wanderers after departing Palace, before playing football in countries across Asia, including India, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore – where he finished his career.

“Football has taught me the importance of teamwork, dedication, discipline and perseverance,” he wrote in an open letter to fans upon his retirement. “I’m grateful for every game played, every goal scored, every assist made, every trip and every stadium played in.

“My thanks also to all those with whom I shared the dressing room. Lastly, I would like to express my gratitude to all the fans who have been with me throughout my career.

“Your support and affection have been an extra fuel that has always pushed me to do my best. I hope I paid you back on the field!”

“Congratulations André on a fantastic career,” wrote club Chairman Steve Parish on Twitter upon hearing the news. “Thank you for your superb contribution to Crystal Palace and good luck for whatever the future holds.”