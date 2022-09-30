This year’s focus is the key role of parents and carers in safeguarding, with the FA launch of a safeguarding awareness course specifically for parents and carers of children and young people engaged in football, which can be found by clicking here.

This 30-minute online course provides tools and information to recognise what should be in place to support children to have a positive football experience in their club or football setting, as well as how to identify and report any concerns about poor practice or abuse.

The FA’s Head of Safeguarding, Sue Ravenlaw, says: “Play Safe demonstrates that across the game we are all united in the intent to keep children and young people safe in football.

“As adults it's essential that we all work together – including with parents/carers – to create positive football settings where children thrive and feel confident to speak up if they are not feeling okay.

“There are robust reporting systems in place across the game and The FA has a professional Safeguarding Case Management team. The Premier League and EFL Safeguarding Standards, as well as the Safeguarding 365 Standard for County FAs, emphasise the everyday place safeguarding has in football. Premier League and EFL clubs and County FAs, are independently assessed to ensure safer working practice is continuously evolving across the country.”

At Palace, our safeguarding mission is to provide a safe, positive and enjoyable environment for all involved with the club. We work together to empower and protect individuals, and listen and respond to their needs to ensure safeguarding is embedded throughout the club.

We have a dedicated safeguarding team on hand to provide advice and support, ensuring there are robust measures in place across all aspects of the club and Palace for Life Foundation. This includes an Event Safeguarding Officer who is present at all home games to assist with any concerns.

To access the safeguarding team at a home game, you can approach a steward and ask for the safeguarding officer. Away from the game, you can contact the Head of Safeguarding, Cassi Wright, on cassi.wright@cpfc.co.uk or click here for more information and contact details.