The Global Football Alliance is a strategic partnership between clubs in 16 different countries, who are not directly in competition with each other. They will establish an international scouting and recruitment network, optimize training and sports performance, increase revenue and promote digital innovation through regular communication, meetings and conferences.

Crystal Palace will be the only English Club in the Global Football Alliance, which will ultimately consist of 25 clubs from 25 countries. It will focus on research and development, using technology and data to give member clubs a competitive advantage on and off the field.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “We are delighted to be joining the Global Football Alliance. Whilst we are proud of our status as a community football club, we are ambitious about extending our global footprint.

"Sharing resources and information from like-minded clubs around the world will ensure we benefit from the best ideas in global football and help us to forge invaluable new relationships”.

Global Football Alliance founder Bernard Caiazzo said: “Global Football Alliance brings together clubs from six continents to share best practices, find synergies and reflect on the future of football.

"We will ask what global football will look like in 10 years and how can we contribute to a better future. Crystal Palace FC will be an important addition to the alliance, highlighting its focus on innovation and modern football practices”.

The 15 other members of the Global Football Alliance are: